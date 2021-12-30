Samsung ships 4 times more foldable devices in 2021 than last year

has shipped 4 times more in 2021 than last year, exceeding the three-fold market growth that analysts expected.

According to the company, the consumer enthusiasm for foldables is exemplified by the success of the Galaxy Z series.

"In the first month since launch, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 exceeded total accumulative sales of in 2020," it said in a blog post late on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics revealed its first prototype of a flexible display in 2011.

The company brought its foldable vision to reality with the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable device, in 2019. Soon after that came the Galaxy Z Flip.

"After a decade of progress and three generations of innovation, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 brought enhanced durability and an improved user experience to foldables," said Samsung.

The Infinity Flex Display and Samsung UTG enabled the world's first folding glass display.

To ensure that the devices would be capable of withstanding hundreds of thousands of folds, a Hideaway Hinge mechanism was designed with Sweeper technology to help keep out dust and dirt particles.

The hinge also added a new layer of functionality to Samsung foldables, allowing them to stand on their own, which makes them perfect for watching content, making video calls, or taking hands-free selfies.

Samsung in 2021 released the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 -- the first foldables to receive an IPX8 water resistance rating.

According to a report, the foldable smartphone shipments are predicted to grow tenfold by 2023.

"Compared to the Galaxy Note20, Samsung has seen a 150 per cent increase in consumers who switched smartphone brands for the Galaxy Z Flip3, and a 140 percent increase compared to the Galaxy S21," said the company.

A buyer survey conducted by Samsung revealed that a stylish design, portability, and an innovative folding form factor were the top drivers behind purchases of the Galaxy Z Flip3.

As more consumers become aware of foldables' incredible potential, interest in the category will continue to grow.

"With a variety of innovations set to make their way to consumers in the coming years, Samsung will continue to lead the foldables category with even more pioneering technology," the company informed.

To achieve this goal, Samsung is heavily investing in R&D while openly collaborating with app developers and industry partners such as Google.

In 2021, the companies announced guidelines for creating apps for large-screen and foldable devices, building on Google's work to optimise its most popular apps -- such as Gmail, YouTube, Duo, and Maps -- for foldable form factors.--IANS

