Apple shuts several retails stores in US due to Covid surge

Apple has shut several retail stores around the US owing to the rising Covid-19 infections among staff members, the media reported.
Apple has also reinstated its mask policy, delaying plans to resume office working for all of its workers.
Apple is also making it as easy as possible for last-minute shoppers to get their hands on the latest gear in the holiday season.
The company is now offering free two-hour delivery in major metro areas in the US for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch orders, reports 9to5Mac.
The offer for free two-hour delivery is available today through December 24.
"Usually, two-hour delivery costs $9 per order, but Apple is waiving that fee for the last-minute holiday shopping season. The offer was announced in an email to Apple Store shoppers and on the Apple Store Online," the report mentioned.
As Covid cases rise, Apple has aksi indefinitely delayed the return-to-office date, announcing that each employee will be given $1,000 for "work-from-home" needs.
The company this month shut one of its retail stores in Texas after at least four of its staff members were found Covid-19 positive, the media reported.
According to NBC News, the Apple store in Southlake, Texas, was closed following an outbreak of positive Covid cases among staff members.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
