Apple still selling more iPhone 13 models than past lineups, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
Eyeing bigger pie: Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to power up more towers for new 5G service
Apple iPhone 14 wishlist: Things that the company needs to work on
-
The sales of Apple's iPhone 13 models remain elevated compared to prior lineups despite supply constraints, says a new carrier research data.
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote that incremental datapoints support the investment bank's positive outlook for iPhone 13 demand in 2022. In fact, Chatterjee predicts record 2022 volumes on the iPhone 13 cycle, which has eclipsed the iPhone 12.
Overall momentum has slowed a bit following the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch and improving executive by Android manufacturers amid supply constraints, reports AppleInsider.
Shares of Apple's iPhone moderated to below 70 per cent at Verizon and T-Mobile stores, with the majority indicating that Galaxy S22 demand was stronger relative in 2021. Supply of the Android model has also largely kept up with demand, the report said.
"That said, Apple's share remains above historical levels compared to typical seasonal share and Wave7 Research believes the data supports a structurally higher market share vs. past share," Chatterjee was quoted as saying.
Although iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro stock at retailers remain mixed, online availability has stabilised for the lineup. Carriers representatives highlighted improving supply of the Pro models, which had more extended lead times early on in the launch cycle.
Additionally, JP Morgan said that sales of older iPhone models at carrier stores remains low -- the investment bank is tracking older iPhone sales at roughly 3 per cent to 4 per cent of all Apple handsets sold. Many models older than the iPhone 12 are becoming "increasingly difficult to find".
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU