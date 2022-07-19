Apple sued in San Francisco for antitrust violations over Apple Pay

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine reports further ceasefire violations a day after heavy firings
Google urges Europe court to scrap 3-year-old EU antitrust fine of $1.6 bn
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Elon Musk sued by investors; Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board
Sri Lanka sued by US bondholder after island nation's historic default
-
Apple Inc was sued on Monday in a proposed class action by payment card issuers accusing the iPhone maker of abusing its market power in mobile devices to thwart competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet.
According to a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court, Apple "coerces" consumers who use its smartphones, smart watches and tablets into using its own wallet for contactless payments, unlike makers of Android-based devices that let consumers choose wallets such as Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
The plaintiff, Iowa's Affinity Credit Union, said Apple's anticompetitive conduct forces the more than 4,000 banks and credit unions that use Apple Pay to pay at least $1 billion of excess fees annually for the privilege.
It also said Apple's conduct minimizes the incentive for the Cupertino, California-based company to make Apple Pay work better and make it more resistant to security breaches.
"Apple's conduct harms not only issuers, but also consumers and competition as a whole," the complaint said.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified triple damages, and a halt to Apple's alleged anticompetitive conduct.
Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The company already faces a possible heavy fine after European Union regulators on May 2 said it had abused its dominance in iOS devices and mobile wallets by refusing to give payment rivals access to its technology.
According to the complaint, Apple charges issuers a 0.15% fee on credit transactions and a flat 0.5 cent fee on debit transactions using Apple Pay, while Android-based rivals charge nothing.
The plaintiff is represented by the law firms Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Sperling & Slater.
Last August, they helped obtain a $100 million settlement for smaller iOS developers that claimed Apple overcharged them on commissions.
The case is Affinity Credit Union v Apple Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-04174.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU