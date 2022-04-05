Apple to host annual developers' conference online for third year in a row

-
-
Apple on Tuesday announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an all-online format from June 6-10.
For the third year, the tech giant will also support students who love to code with the Swift Student Challenge.
"At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.
"In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible," Prescott added.
The WWDC22 will showcase latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.
At WWDC22, Apple's growing global community of more than 30 million developers will gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality.
In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.
For this year's challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through April 25, said Apple.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
