Arab states seek good ties with Iran on principles of mutual respect

-
ALSO READ
US contradictory behaviour preventing nuke talks from fruition: Iran
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
Iran's nuclear chief exudes confidence over ties IAEA
Burger King India: Growth strategy, margin expansion key to stock rally
Iranian diplomat says new IAEA report includes some positive changes
-
King Abdullah II of Jordan has said all Arab states would seek good relations with Iran on the principles of good neighbourliness, mutual respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.
Expressing his belief that disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, the Jordanian king said that the region needs cooperation and coordination rather than crises and conflicts, Xinhua news agency reported, citing al-Rai newspaper.
However, he warned against what he called "regular attacks from Iran-linked militias," noting a change in Iran's behavior is "in the interest of everyone in the region, including Iran and its people."
When asked about the possibility of launching an "Arab NATO," he said the issue "is not currently under discussion," while highlighting the necessity for an institutional Arab defence system.
"If we look at the threats facing us today, we will find they threaten all of us, and thus require Arab cooperation, especially the renewed terrorist threat and networks of organized drug and arms smuggling," the king explained.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU