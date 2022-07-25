Kuwaiti emir appoints Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as new Prime Minister

-
ALSO READ
Al Jazira edge out Mumbai City 1-0 in AFC Champions League Group B match
Indian Embassy in Kuwait hits out at Tharoor's 'anti-India' retweet
Politically charged US-Iran in first Middle East World Cup in Qatar
President Biden meets Emir of Qatar, discusses security in Gulf region
Erdogan, Putin discuss swap of Russian, US prisoners in Turkey over phone
-
The Kuwaiti emir on Sunday issued a decree appointing Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the prime minister and tasking him with forming the new cabinet.
As required by the constitution, the prime minister-designate will then inform the National Assembly of his nomination before assuming office, according to the Center for Government Communication of Kuwait.
In May, the Kuwaiti emir approved the resignation of then Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his cabinet, in which Ahmad served as first deputy prime minister and minister of interior.
Ahmad was born in 1956 as the eldest son of Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He served as the Kuwait National Guard Deputy Commander between November 2020 and March 9, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU