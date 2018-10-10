As Haley resigns UN post, Trump says Ivanka would be 'dynamite' replacement

President Donald Trump's losing his ambassador to the United Nations but says his daughter Ivanka would make a "dynamite" replacement -- if not for complaints.

"Ivanka would be dynamite. It's nothing to do with But I want to tell you, the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite. But, you know, I would then be accused of nepotism," Trump said at the White House on Tuesday.

Hours earlier, Trump abruptly announced the resignation of Ambassador Nikki Haley, who in a surprise move will step down at the end of this year.

"We are looking at numerous people," Trump told reporters, without ruling out hiring Ivanka.

Trump has raised eyebrows with his blurring of the lines between relatives, family businesses and official duties since he was elected in 2016.

Ivanka and her husband both work in the White House as high-level unpaid advisers. Among other duties, Kushner, an Orthodox Jew, is tasked with creating a Middle East peace plan.