JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

No plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades: Nato
Business Standard

Asia's 20 richest families control nearly $495 billion, shows data

The Ambanis, Hartonos and Mistrys lead Asia's wealthiest clans

Topics
Asia | Markets | Mukesh Ambani

Bloomberg 

Mukesh Ambani
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Asia’s 20 Richest Families Control $495 Billion

The Ambanis, Hartonos and Mistrys lead Asia’s wealthiest clans as the dynasties behind some of the region’s oldest fortunes pivot to crypto, tech and e-commerce.

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, January 30 2022. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.