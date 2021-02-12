Asian shares stuck in holiday lull over US economic data, bitcoin soars

By Stanley White and David Henry
TOKYO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asian shares hovered just below a record high on Friday as mixed U.S. economic data caused some investors to show restraint after a global stock market rally pushed many bourses to dizzying heights.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.03%, trading just shy of an all-time high reached in the previous session. Australian stocks lost 0.31%. Shares in Tokyo fell 0.32%, pulling back from 30-year highs.
Futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.12%.
Markets in Greater China and most of Southeast Asia are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets are closed through Feb. 17 for the holiday.
Bitcoin surged yet again to a new record high after BNY Mellon said it will offer custodian services for cryptocurrencies. The dollar headed for a weekly loss, stung by bitcoin's assent and disappointing U.S. economic data.
Trading in the United States and Europe on Thursday did not move prices enough to provide much direction, said Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst at CommSec in Sydney.
"We didn't get much of a lead-in from the northern hemisphere," Piotrowski said. "Markets are in a bit of a holding pattern waiting for the next catalyst and it is just a question of whether that catalyst is going to be a positive one or a negative one."
World stock markets were holding close to record highs on Thursday as investors weighed some tepid economic data against increasing vaccinations against COVID-19 and the prospect that more government spending and continued cheap money from central banks will drive higher growth and, eventually, inflation.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.12% on Friday, also pulling back from a record high.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out gains of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.02%.
Prices held near records as investors bet on more government spending, although enthusiasm was tempered when U.S. President Joe Biden said that China was poised to "eat our lunch," raising fears of renewed strain on Sino-U.S. ties.
U.S. weekly unemployment claims fell less than expected and core consumer prices rose at a slower pace, which caused some traders to temper the optimism about the economic outlook.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin reached a record high of $49,000 before paring gains to trade up 0.57% at $48,282. BNY Mellon said it will form a new unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets.
That came just days after Elon Musk's Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its cars.
Spot gold fell 0.22% to $1,821.86 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.19% to $1,823.30. Gold prices are still on track for their best week in three amid broad dollar selling.
The dollar index drifted 0.02% lower on Friday, on course for a 0.6% weekly decline.
Soft demand at an auction of $27 billion of new 30-year Treasuries on Thursday continued to weigh on prices in Asia on Friday.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to 1.1632%, while the 30-year yield edged up to 1.9468%.
Brent crude fell 0.69% to $60.72 a barrel, having dropped half a percent the previous session. U.S. oil fell 0.81% to $57.77 a barrel, after falling by 0.8% on Thursday.
OPEC cut its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the market was still oversupplied, which cast a gloom over energy markets.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU