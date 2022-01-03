Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street ends 2021 with double-digit gain

-
ALSO READ
Asian stocks rise after Joe Biden, Xi Jinping hold first summit virtually
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Asian shares gain but Evergrande jitters keep investors on edge
Asian stocks fall on concern about Covid, tighter Fed Reserve's policy
Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after US equities hit record highs
-
Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022's first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.
Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus's omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9 per cent.
It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets, said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3 per cent to 23,332.13 while Seoul's Kospi rose 0.3 per cent to 2,987.29.
Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Thai markets were closed.
Also Monday, Singapore's government announced its economy grew by 7.2 per cent last year, rebounding from the previous year's 5.4 per cent contraction.
On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 per cent to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent to 15,644.97.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 40 cents to USD 75.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell USD 1.78 on Friday to USD 75.21. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained 35 cents to USD 78.13 per barrel in London. It lost USD 1.75 the previous session to USD 77.78 per barrel.
The dollar advanced to 115.28 yen from Friday's 115.09 yen. The euro declined to USD 1.1344 from USD 1.1383.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU