Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street ends 2021 with double-digit gain

Asian stock were mixed Monday on 2022's first trading day after ended last year with a double-digit gain.

Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. in Japan, China and Australia were closed.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus's omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9 per cent.

It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets, said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3 per cent to 23,332.13 while Seoul's Kospi rose 0.3 per cent to 2,987.29.

Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Thai were closed.

Also Monday, Singapore's government announced its economy grew by 7.2 per cent last year, rebounding from the previous year's 5.4 per cent contraction.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 per cent to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent to 15,644.97.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 40 cents to USD 75.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell USD 1.78 on Friday to USD 75.21. Brent crude, the price basis for oils, gained 35 cents to USD 78.13 per barrel in London. It lost USD 1.75 the previous session to USD 77.78 per barrel.

The dollar advanced to 115.28 yen from Friday's 115.09 yen. The euro declined to USD 1.1344 from USD 1.1383.

