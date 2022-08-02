Asian unicorns are trading 40% cheaper than 6 months ago in private markets

-
ALSO READ
China banks rush to raise debt as slowdown hikes potential bad loans
Adapt & grow: How India's unicorn boom will impact B-school education
How sustainable are Indian unicorns' business models?
CredAvenue enters unicorn club as valuation triples to $1.3 bn in 6 months
IndiGo airlines: Financial headwinds make aviation leader's flight wobbly
-
Asia’s most well known startups are trading 40% cheaper than six months ago in private transactions amid a rout triggered by Chinese regulatory headwinds and the global economic slowdown.
The affected billion-dollar companies range from financial technology and e-commerce to mobility and consumer, according to AJ Patel, a senior member of the venture capital secondaries team of the Toronto-based advisory firm Setter Capital.
“For some of the unicorns, we are seeing very limited demand,” Patel said, adding that bid offers are 25% to 50% lower compared with the firms’ latest fundraising valuations. He declined to disclose names.
Asia has attracted more than $1 trillion of venture capital money since 2012, according to researcher Preqin, buttressing the valuations of companies including ByteDance Ltd. and Shein. Yet both are now trading at significant discounts. Investors are seeking for opportunities in North America out of concerns about China’s regulatory environment, Patel said.
The region represented 28% of the 1,170 private businesses valued above $1 billion, according to the CB Insights global unicorn list. China is home to 174 unicorns alone, making it the largest base of such startups after the US.
ByteDance’s valuation dropped at least 25% to well below $300 billion, people familiar said last month. Buyers of Shein are evaluating bids 30% cheaper than its $100 billion valuation in April, people familiar said. The third quarter may see further declines.
“There will be down rounds, or companies will revalue their shares lower for internal reporting,” said Patel. “Public mutual funds will re-mark their portfolio at lower valuation” in the third quarter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU