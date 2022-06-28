Bengaluru to host 9 meets related to G20 Summit: Karnataka CM Bommai

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the G20 Summit 2023 is set to be held in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding it is proof of his success in showcasing India's strength as a global power to the world.
The Chief Minister in his address after releasing the book 'Modi@20, Dreams Meet Delivery', said India is set to host the G20 Summit 2023.
The heads of 20 leading countries of the world would participate in it.
"Bengaluru would host 9 meets related to G20. India is gaining in strength in defence, economy, education and other sectors. The summit would be held in India under Modi's leadership," he stated.
"Only a mass leader could find a permanent place in people's hearts. It is not easy to evoke the confidence and fulfil the aspirations of 130 crore people of diverse languages, cultures, castes and religions," the Chief Minister said.
"The book 'Modi@20, Dreams Meet Delivery' reflects Modi's thinking. Many achievers including Sudha Murthy, Dr Devi Shetty, PV Sindhu have written for the book," Bommai said, adding: "Modi has special interest towards Karnataka and is proud of its achievements in technology and other sectors. The book would be translated into Kannada and would be reached to people all over the state."
Modi has fulfilled most of his promises for the people. The country needs his able leadership, humane administration and value based politics. He is striving to make India the global leader, he said.
"Coming up through humble beginnings as a tea seller at a railway station, Modi imbibed high ideals in life. Inspired by Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Vivekananda during his stay at the Ramakrishna Ashram he was immersed in meditation for two years in the Himalayas. He has dedicated his life to serve the people," Bommai said.
