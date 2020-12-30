At least 1 civilian killed, 3 soldiers wounded in Damascus missile attack

-
-
One person was killed and three soldiers were wounded in a missile attack on a Damascus suburb, Syria's state television reported, citing a military source.
Earlier, state television reported that the country's air defences were repelling an Israeli attack in the skies of the Damascus suburb of Zabadani.
According to the source, the attack was conducted from the Galilee area at 01:30 a.m. local time. Syrian air defences managed to intercept some of the missiles. Some facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.
