Biden sets tone for US-Sino ties, wants coalition to confront China

Setting the tone for US-China relations under his presidency, US President-elect said Washington needs to build a coalition of “like-minded” nations to confront China.

“As we compete with China and hold China's government accountable for its abuses on trade, technology, human rights, and other fronts, our position will be much stronger when we build coalitions of like-minded partners and allies to make common cause with us in defence of our shared interests and values,” he said. On any issue that matters to the US-China relationship, Biden said, “We are stronger and more effective when we are flanked by nations that share our vision for the future.”

US House backs $2,000 checks

An unusual battle in Congress over President Donald Trump's demand for $2,000 coronavirus aid checks for Americans shifts on Tuesday to the Senate, where Republicans opposed to higher spending are under pressure to approve the additional relief.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives on Monday approved the direct payments in a 275-134 vote, and Senate Democrats plan to push Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the chamber, to allow a floor vote on the legislation. They have threatened to tie up Senate floor procedures until he does. The Senate is already expected to take up a measure to override Trump's veto of a $740-billion bill. The House voted to override the veto on Monday by 322-87 with most Republicans voting with a large majority of Democrats.

If the Senate seconds the House action, the bill becomes law. It would be the first veto override of Trump's presidency, which ends on Jan. 20 when Democratic President-elect will take office.

US House overrides Trump's veto of defence Bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a $741-billion defence bill.

Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2021, which had bipartisan support, arguing it had provisions that would damage national security.

US strengthens ban on investment in Chinese firms

US on Monday strengthened an executive order barring US investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled firms.

The Treasury Department published guidance clarifying that the executive order, released in November, would apply to investors in exchange-traded funds and index funds as well as subsidiaries of Chinese firms designated as owned or controlled by the Chinese military.