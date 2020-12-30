US approves over $4 billion sale of 8 Apache helicopters to Kuwait

-
ALSO READ
800,000 Indians may be forced to leave as Kuwait approves expat quota bill
Kuwait's National Guard minister picked as next crown prince: Report
Kuwait: 800,000 Indians may have to leave as country approves expat bill
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah becomes new emir
Boeing delivers all of 37 military helicopters to IAF amid LAC standoff
-
The US State Department signed off on arms sales to Kuwait worth over USD 4 billion that include eight Apache AH-64E helicopters, along with equipment upgrade of 16 older Apaches, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), announced on Tuesday.
"The government of Kuwait has requested to buy eight AH-64E Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters and remanufacture 16 of their AH-64D Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters to the AH-64E configuration consisting of: eight AH-64E Apache Helicopters (new procurement); 16 AH-64E Apache Helicopters (remanufacture)," the DSCA press release said on Tuesday. "The total estimated cost is USD 4.0 billion."
Another DSCA release informed about the State Department's approval of a proposed USD 200 million sale of spare parts for Kuwait's upgraded Patriot missile defence system.
The security agency said both sales will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.
The proposed sale of these spare parts for Kuwait's Patriot System will improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for critical civilian and military infrastructure, the release stated. "There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale," it said.
The principal contractors for the Apache agreement include Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Raytheon and Longbow, while DSCA named Raytheon as the primary supplier of equipment for the Patriot missile defence system.
Besides Kuwait, weapons sales were also made to Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU