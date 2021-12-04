At least 31 people killed by terrorists' attack on bus in Mali: Report

-
At least 31 people have been killed and eight more injured as a result of terrorists' attack on a bus in Mali, a source told Sputnik.
According to the source, the attack took place not far from the eastern Malian town of Bandiagara, the Mopti region.
The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.
