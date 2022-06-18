Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport, arrested

An attack on passengers inside a terminal on Friday left three with cuts and scrapes before the suspect was arrested, authorities said.

The attacker tried to injure travellers at around 6 pm in the pre-security public area of the Terminal, officials said.

The passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other operations weren't affected, officials said.

It wasn't clear if the suspect was a traveller and the motive for the attack was unknown, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the Chronicle.

A KTVU-TV reporter who was covering the Golden State Warriors' homecoming at the airport said a large knife was removed from the scene.

Other details weren't immediately available.

