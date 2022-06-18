Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport, arrested

-
ALSO READ
San Francisco to return to in-person work next week as Omicron cases dip
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
California to require Covid vaccine booster shots for health care workers
Two Sikh men attacked, robbed in NY in second assault in the last 10 days
Twitter suspends US Congresswoman's account for Covid misinformation
-
An attack on passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal on Friday left three with cuts and scrapes before the suspect was arrested, authorities said.
The attacker tried to injure travellers at around 6 pm in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal, airport officials said.
The passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren't affected, officials said.
It wasn't clear if the suspect was a traveller and the motive for the attack was unknown, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle.
A KTVU-TV reporter who was covering the Golden State Warriors' homecoming at the airport said a large knife was removed from the scene.
Other details weren't immediately available.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU