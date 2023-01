Australian consumer confidence jumped 4.9 pts in past week: Report

Australian consumer confidence registered a 4.9-point jump to reach 87.4 between January 2-8 -- the highest for over three months since September last year, after staying virtually unchanged at around 82.5 for weeks, a report revealed on Tuesday.

The report from and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and Roy Morgan showed that this week's growth of 4.9 points also marks the first increase in the first week of January for five years since January 2018, when the first weekly result was 122.0, up 5.5 points on the last week of December 2017, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mixed results were recorded across some Australian states, as New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South saw upticks in consumer confidence while the sentiment in Western went down.

According to the report, weekly inflation expectations dropped sharply from the last print of 2022, falling 0.9 percentage points to 5.0 per cent.

Its moving average for the last four releases was down 0.3 percentage points to 5.7 per cent.

Despite positive signs emerging in many sub-indices, the general confidence is still 18.6 points lower than that of the same week a year ago.

Following eight hikes in a row, Australia's cash rate target presently sits at 3.1 per cent, with the country's inflation surging to a record-high 7.3 per cent since 1990.

As for current financial conditions, 22 per cent of Australians, down one percentage point, say their families are "better off" financially than this time last year, compared to 45 per cent, down one percentage point, believing their families are "worse off" financially.

The report also highlighted that sentiment regarding the economy in the longer term is still very weak with only 14 per cent, up 2 percentage points, of Australians expecting "good times" for the economy over the next five years, compared to 17 per cent, down one percentage point, expecting "bad times".

"Despite the new year jump, confidence is still well below the neutral level (100) and the long-run average of 111.7. Household inflation expectations eased significantly by 0.9 percentage points from the last print of 2022, suggesting cautious optimism about lower inflation through 2023," said ANZ Senior Economist Adelaide Timbrell.

