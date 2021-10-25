Australian regulator 'concerned' about Facebook's approach to media law

-
ALSO READ
Australia's Seven West Media signs Google, Facebook deals after law feud
Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
Q&A: Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan on how to reach the next 800 mn Indians
Australian PM defends ban on citizens returning from coronavirus-hit India
-
The Australian regulator behind a law forcing large internet platforms to negotiate licencing deals with media outlets said on Monday he was "concerned" about Facebook Inc's cooperation, seven months after the rule took effect.
Under the News Media Bargaining Code, the social media giant and Alphabet Inc's Google must negotiate with news outlets for content that drives traffic to their websites or face possible government intervention.
"Google is still negotiating and finalising deals with more news media companies and seems to be approaching this exercise in the right spirit," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.
"We are concerned that Facebook does not currently seem to take the same approach."
Since the controversial law was passed in March, Facebook and Google have struck licencing deals with most of Australia's largest news outlets, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
But, some smaller publishers say Facebook, in contrast to Google, has declined to negotiate with them.
Academic publisher The Conversation and foreign language broadcaster SBS were both denied discussions. As reported first by Reuters, Facebook said in an email to publishers in September it had concluded deals to pay Australian companies for content on its "Facebook News" channel.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment on Monday. The company told Reuters in September that content deals were "just one of the ways Facebook provides support to publishers" and it continued to have discussions about alternatives.
The media law allows for the government to intervene if a platform fails to negotiate with a media company, a condition that has not yet been invoked.
Sims said a planned federal government review of the law next year would "examine closely the performance of all parties and whether the government's expectations have been met".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU