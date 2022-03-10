Austria suspends mandatory vaccination days before enforcement measures

-
ALSO READ
Draft e-Commerce Rules 2021: Why aren't all ministries on the same page?
Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition
Govt issues draft rules for vehicle fitness certificates, registration
Different rules across nations hurting business travel - Today's Special
England reverts to Plan A Covid rules, masks no longer legally required
-
Austria has suspended its Covid-19 vaccination mandate, just days before enforcement measures were due to kick in, the government announced.
The mandate, which makes vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for all adults in Austria, has been in effect since February 5, reports Xinhua news agency.
However, routine police checks and fines for non-compliance were due to start in mid-March.
Austria's Constitutional Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler told reporters that the federal government is suspending the vaccine mandate on the advice of a commission of health and legal experts.
However, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said the commission will deliver another report in three months, at which point the government may make new decisions.
Austria first announced plans to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory in November last year, in a bid to contain surging infections.
It was the first European Union country to introduce such a measure.
This week's suspension of the vaccine mandate came despite high infection numbers in Austria, after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in early March.
On Wednesday, the country reported 47,795 Covid-19 cases, a new daily record.
Official data revealed that 75.8 per cent of the Austrian population had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU