'Bangladesh, India likely to ink 7 pacts during PM Sheikh Hasina's visit'

Bangladesh and India are expected to sign seven pacts in areas including water management, railway and science and technology during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi beginning Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.
Hasina will leave for New Delhi on Monday for the four-day visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
"We hope the visit will be very successful. It will help achieve our goals," Momen was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.
The two sides will also hold talks on fuel oil, the minister said.
The MoUs are expected to address sectors like water management, science and technology, railway, law, information and broadcasting among others, he said.
"However, the discussion on the MoUs is ongoing. Their numbers could even increase," added the minister.
Issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to get priority during the talks between Hasina and Modi, the paper said.
Her visit assumes significance in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the two South Asian neighbours seek enhanced cooperation to overcome the challenges, Momen said.
This will be Hasina's first visit to India after three years. She visited India in 2019.
Hasina's delegation is set to comprise Foreign Minister Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister A K M Mozammel Haq and Mashiur AKM Rahman, the economic affairs advisor to the PM.
The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding, said the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.
During her visit, Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar apart from holding bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart.
