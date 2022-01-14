Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina urges unvaccinated people to get inoculated

-
ALSO READ
Amid violence, ISKCON urges Bangladesh govt to ensure minorities' safety
Durga Puja violence: Govt committed to saving citizens, says Bangladesh FM
Analysts see conspiracy against Hasina govt in violence during Durga Puja
President Kovind to witness Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh today
Look forward to continue working with Bangladesh PM: Modi on 'Maitri Diwas'
-
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged unvaccinated people to get inoculated soon in order to protect themselves against the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence triggered by the Omicron variant.
Speaking at an online event, Hasina said the Omicron variant is spreading fast and families are getting infected, calling on all people in the country to follow the health protocols properly and abide by the latest directives issued by the authorities, reports Xinhua news agency.
Bangladeshi authorities have started imposing stringent rules to combat the fresh spike in Covid-19 infections.
In parts of Dhaka and elsewhere in the country, mobile courts initiated drives and fined those violating the restrictions.
On Monday, Bangladesh's Cabinet Division issued a circular with 11-point directives to be effective from Thursday until further notice.
Under the directives, people must wear masks at gatherings, shopping malls and restaurants.
Buses and trains should be operated at half capacity.
All sorts of open-air gatherings, including social, political and cultural functions, were banned amid fears of the spread of the highly-contagious variant.
Also, people will have to show their vaccine certificates to eat at restaurants and stay in hotels.
Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Bangladesh has recorded a total of 1,604,664 Covid-19 cases and 28,123 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU