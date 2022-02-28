Belarus likely to join Russia in Ukraine invasion, says US official

A senior US intelligence official says is expected to send troops into as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces that invaded last week.

has been providing support for Russia's war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.

The American official has direct knowledge of current US intelligence assessments and says the decision by Belarus' leader on whether to bring further into the war depends on talks between Russia and happening in the coming days. The official spoke anonymously to discuss the sensitive information.

Russian forces have encountered strong resistance from Ukraine defenders, and US officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult, and slower, than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)