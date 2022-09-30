JUST IN
Japan's Daikin to begin assembling ACs in Nigeria in renewed push
Belgium's inflation rate escalates to 47-year high at 11.27% in Sept

The inflation rate in Belgium increased to 11.27 per cent in September, its highest level since August 1975, the country's statistical office Statbel said

IANS  |  Brussels 

The inflation rate in Belgium increased to 11.27 per cent in September, its highest level since August 1975, the country's statistical office Statbel said.

The rate was 9.94 perc ent in August and 9.62 per cent in July, reports Xinhua news agency.

The high price of energy was the main driver of inflation, according to Statbel.

Electricity now costs 81.3 per cent and natural gas 134.9 per cent more than a year ago.

On September 16, the government adopted a new package of relief measures to support households and businesses.

By the end of the year, households will receive a reduction of nearly 400 euros on their gas and electricity bills.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 14:58 IST

