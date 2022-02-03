Biden, Macron discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders

-
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders.
"The two leaders affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reviewed our ongoing coordination on both diplomacy and preparations to impose swift and severe economic costs on Russia should it further invade Ukraine," said the White House in a press release.
"President Biden and President Macron agreed their teams will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO Allies and EU partners, on our coordinated and comprehensive approach to managing these issues," the release added.
It came as the US Defence Department announced on Wednesday the extra US forces will deploy to Poland, Germany and Romania in the next several days.
The Defense Department is sending 2,000 US troops to Europe in the next several days in response to the Ukraine crisis, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
Most of the 2,000 troops will be deployed in Poland and the deployment will be temporal, he said.
