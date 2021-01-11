Biden nominates former diplomat Willian J Burns as CIA director

-
US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced that he has nominated former career diplomat William J Burns to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Burns is a career diplomat who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and holds the highest rank in the service, Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement.
Biden said that Burns shares his profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical.
"Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure. He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect," the statement quoted Biden as saying.
Burns served as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama and has held other diplomatic posts over a three-decade career in Republican and Democratic administrations.
Ambassador Burns is a consummate professional full of integrity who will bring the facts and independence that our national security demands, the statement read.
"Whether it's cyber attacks emanating from Moscow, the challenge China poses, or the threat we face from terrorists and other non-state actors, he has the experience and skill to marshal efforts across government and around the world to ensure the CIA is positioned to protect the American people," it added.
