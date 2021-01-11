Hong Kong's 'law and order' important for int'l businesses: Official

-
Hong Kong's "law and order" was important for international businesses, a government official said on Monday, in response to concerns over the impact of a sweeping national security law on the business environment.
Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau was speaking in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.
