Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre tests Covid positive after trip

spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the into the West Wing's protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden during a socially distanced meeting on Saturday.

Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a close contact" under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

Biden returned to the early Sunday morning from the four-day trip that saw him work to bolster the NATO alliance after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said she was experiencing mild symptoms," adding that in alignment with COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

The White House did not immediately say when Biden, 79, was last tested for COVID-19.

