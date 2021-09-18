Biden to convene summit for enhancing efforts to defeat Covid-19 on Sept 22

-
US President Joe Biden will be convening a virtual summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly on September 22 for "expanding and enhancing shared efforts to defeat COVID-19", said White House.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki further informed that the meeting is about expanding and enhancing shared efforts to defeat COVID-19, building out from previous gatherings of world leaders and ministers in fora like the G7, G20, and Act Accelerator to rally civil society, NGOs, philanthropists, and industry along with world leaders and align on a common vision for defeating COVID-19 together.
The White House statement further added that it will be asking participants to commit to a higher level of ambition across four themes- Vaccinate the World by enhancing equitable access to vaccines and getting shots in arms; Save Lives Now by solving the oxygen crisis, and making tests, therapeutics and PPE more available; Build Back Better by establishing a sustainable health security financing mechanism, and global leadership for emerging threats and Calling the World to Account by aligning around targets, tracking progress, and supporting one another in fulfilling our commitments.
