'Black Lives Matter' movement not an insult to others: Amazon CEO Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO explained why the Black Lives Matter movement is not an insult to others. In a reply to an Amazon customer in an Instagram post, Bezos said that 'Black Lives Matter' doesn't mean that other lives don't matter.

The screenshot of an email from a customer that Bezos posted along with his response on Friday said that it was "disturbing" and "offensive" that Amazon posted a message on its website in solidarity with the movement.

The customer used the phrase "ALL LIVES MATTER!"





"I have to disagree with you. 'Black Lives Matter' doesn't mean other lives don't matter. Black lives matter speaks to and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system," posted Bezos.

Bezos said "he doesn't have to worry that his son might be choked to death while being detained one day. I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us and my stance won't change".



In a blog post this week, Amazon said it stands in solidarity with Black employees, customers and partners.

"As part of that effort, Amazon will donate a total of $10 million to organizations that are working to bring about social justice and improve the lives of Black and African Americans," said the company.

Around 4,000 people across the have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month. A bystander video recording showed a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired.





Many other celebrities from Hollywood have spoken about racial discrimination in America following the death of an African-American man George Floyd.

Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota. Minnesota police have also made dozens of arrests in the Minneapolis area.