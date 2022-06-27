BNM urges global communities to pay heed to Pak atrocities on Balochistan

In a public demonstration held in Munster, Germany on Saturday, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) called on communities to take notice of Pakistan's increasing atrocities on .

The protests erupted in Munster, Germany, on Saturday in support of the Day in Support of Victims of Torture and Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the pretext of informing the locals about the present situation in and the oppression and brutality that takes place in on a daily basis, a media report said.

Several demonstrators chanted slogans against 'enforced disappearances' and called on the international human rights organizations to pay heed to Pakistan's inhumane treatment in Balochistan as the rights of the Baloch are equal to those of a common man. The members of the Baloch Republican Party also took part in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Vice President of BNM, Germany said, " and its army have a big hand in spreading drugs all over the world. With the spread of drugs around the world, major routes pass through Balochistan leading to People in Balochistan's addiction to drugs," adding that the addiction has become the cause of various diseases including mental illness, depression and ascending rates of unemployment in Balochistan.

Children are becoming addicted to drugs as is promoting its illicit drug trade to strengthen its colonial policy, he added further, criticising .

Moreover, Asghar Ali, President of BNM's German Chapter, while addressing the demonstration said that Pakistan is starting a new era of oppression and violence in Balochistan every day with its moves, stressing the fact that the situation in Balochistan has deteriorated to such a stage that now the families of the enforced disappearances are also being tortured.

A clear example of this is the beating of the daughters of Dr Din Mohammad, the torture of the families of the disappeared by the Sindh police, and the dragging them into a police van would prove that Pakistan would make the Balochs victims more and more violence day by day, he stated, saying "Today marks the thirteenth anniversary of the forcible disappearance of Dr Din Muhammad, who was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's intelligence agencies while on duty in Hornach. And her daughters have been stumbling on the highways of Pakistan for the last thirteen years to recover their father, but the irony is that now in thirteen years they have found nothing but despair."

In another statement, BNM member Sadiq Saeed Baloch said that more than 40,000 Balochs have forcibly disappeared in Balochistan, claiming that from ordinary Baloch to Baloch students and women, everyone is being targeted and this is continuing on a daily basis in Balochistan.

As per the reports, the programme was conducted by the Baloch Diaspora in Germany to unite against the Pakistani oppression in Balochistan and to showcase solidarity with Baloch nationals. The primary goal of the protests was also to expose the increased 'enforced disappearances' in Balochistan to the civilized world. Among the speakers were Badal Baloch, Iman Baloch, Bashir Baloch, Amjad Baloch and Ahmed Baloch who spoke on atrocities against Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances are used as a tool by Pakistani authorities to terrorize people who question the all-powerful army establishment of the country, or seek individual or social rights. Cases of enforced disappearances have been majorly recorded in the Balochistan and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)