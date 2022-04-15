Balochistan rebels attack Pakistan intelligence offices in Kharan city

New Delhi, April 15: Baloch rebels have intensified their on Pakistani military agencies. Latest reports in local Pakistani media say that the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fired rockets at the offices of Military intelligence (MI) and Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on Tuesday evening in Kharan city, .

BLA spokesperson, Azad Baloch, said that fighters also targeted Frontier Corps (FC) check posts.

Though the BLA claimed casualties among the Pakistani intelligence agencies, the local police told the media that despite the blasts, there was no loss of life or property. Sources told India Narrative that locals saw ambulances coming to the site of the and picking up casualties but cannot confirm the number of dead and wounded.

According to experts, the attack carried out by the BLA in a highly secured area is a major setback for Pakistan's spy agencies. The Pakistani intelligence agencies are unlikely to reveal the extent of damage for fear of demoralising the army. It had resorted to the same strategy earlier during the on the Noshki and Panjgur camps by the Baloch nationalists.

The BLA said these offices were selected for attacks in Kharan city as the intelligence agencies have been seizing people's buildings to spread their terror among Baloch citizens in Kharan and other cities. "They have installed security cameras in different places to track people and hired informers to harass and disappear innocent citizens," the BLA statement read.

The BLA spokesperson said that military and intelligence agencies are turning Baloch women into spies against their own people. "In the name of nursing, Baloch women are being sent for military training in Kharan, Khuzdar and Karachi. These women will later be sent to different areas of to support the army with its offensives against Baloch people," the statement said.

On the same day, another Baloch armed group--the Baloch Republican Guard (BRG) blew up a gas pipeline in the Dera Murad Jamali area of Naseerabad district in .

Experts say that the BRG has been targeting infrastructure in Balochistan. Earlier, the group has blown up mobile phone towers and attacked the assets of oil and gas company Suigas which extracts gas from Balochistan and supplies it to the rest of . By carrying out these persistent attacks, Baloch nationalists are sending a message to Islamabad, and also Beijing, that their projects in Balochistan will not remain safe.

With Pakistani army-controlled Balochistan under a total media blackout, information trickles only through local journalists.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani soldiers including one officer were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district. Newly appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack that took place in Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan. This was the second such attack in the last five days that resulted in army casualties.

