Balochistan rebels attack Pakistan intelligence offices in Kharan city

-
ALSO READ
Pak court acquits Qandeel Baloch's brother who confessed to killing her
1971 Bangladesh genocide: The Hague Conference demands Pakistan's apology
Terrorists attack check post in Pakistan; two soldiers killed: Official
Pashtuns in Balochistan in revolt as ethnic nationalism in Pakistan soars
Anti-Pak terror outfits regrouping in Balochistan via Iranian provinces
-
New Delhi, April 15: Baloch rebels have intensified their attacks on Pakistani military agencies. Latest reports in local Pakistani media say that the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fired rockets at the offices of Military intelligence (MI) and Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on Tuesday evening in Kharan city, Balochistan.
BLA spokesperson, Azad Baloch, said that fighters also targeted Frontier Corps (FC) check posts.
Though the BLA claimed casualties among the Pakistani intelligence agencies, the local police told the media that despite the blasts, there was no loss of life or property. Sources told India Narrative that locals saw ambulances coming to the site of the attacks and picking up casualties but cannot confirm the number of dead and wounded.
According to experts, the attack carried out by the BLA in a highly secured area is a major setback for Pakistan's spy agencies. The Pakistani intelligence agencies are unlikely to reveal the extent of damage for fear of demoralising the army. It had resorted to the same strategy earlier during the attacks on the Noshki and Panjgur camps by the Baloch nationalists.
The BLA said these offices were selected for attacks in Kharan city as the intelligence agencies have been seizing people's buildings to spread their terror among Baloch citizens in Kharan and other cities. "They have installed security cameras in different places to track people and hired informers to harass and disappear innocent citizens," the BLA statement read.
The BLA spokesperson said that Pakistan military and intelligence agencies are turning Baloch women into spies against their own people. "In the name of nursing, Baloch women are being sent for military training in Kharan, Khuzdar and Karachi. These women will later be sent to different areas of Balochistan to support the army with its offensives against Baloch people," the statement said.
On the same day, another Baloch armed group--the Baloch Republican Guard (BRG) blew up a gas pipeline in the Dera Murad Jamali area of Naseerabad district in Balochistan.
Experts say that the BRG has been targeting infrastructure in Balochistan. Earlier, the group has blown up mobile phone towers and attacked the assets of oil and gas company Suigas which extracts gas from Balochistan and supplies it to the rest of Pakistan. By carrying out these persistent attacks, Baloch nationalists are sending a message to Islamabad, and also Beijing, that their projects in Balochistan will not remain safe.
With Pakistani army-controlled Balochistan under a total media blackout, information trickles only through local journalists.
Meanwhile, two Pakistani soldiers including one officer were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district. Newly appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack that took place in Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan. This was the second such attack in the last five days that resulted in army casualties.
(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)
--indianarrative
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU