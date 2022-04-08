Pakistan crisis: Opposition demands postponement of Balochistan LG election

-
Pakistan Opposition party Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif demanded the postponement of the local government election in Balochistan in view of the political situation in the country, local news reported.
Sharif requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the local government election in Balochistan as the leaders from the province are busy in Islamabad, ARY News reported.
Notably, the ECP scheduled the local government election in the Balochistan districts on May 29. The Commission had decided to not hold the election in the Quetta and Lasbela districts of Balochistan due to new delimitations of the constituencies, according to ARY News.
Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the Pakistan Supreme Court directed the National Assembly to conduct the no-confidence motion on Saturday.
The court set aside all the subsequent steps taken after the rejection of the no-confidence vote and reinstated the National Assembly.
It also declared that the Prime Minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc, stand restored to their respective offices as of April 3.
"The Speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present Session and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for April 3, and in terms, as stated in, and required by, Article 95 of the Constitution read with Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly Rules, 2007 ("Rules")," the Supreme Court verdict said.
On the day of voting on the no-confidence resolution on April 3, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion against the government on "constitutional grounds", after allegations of a "foreign conspiracy" to topple Imran Khan's government were made by minister Fawad Chaudhary in the House.
