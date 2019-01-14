JUST IN
Boeing cargo plane carrying 10 people crashes during landing in Iran

The plane hit a building after the pilot chose the wrong runway while trying to land at Fath airport in Alborz province, just east of Tehran

AFP | PTI  |  Tehran 

Representative Image

A military cargo plane crashed near the Iranian capital Tehran with 10 people onboard, state TV reported Monday.

"The plane was a cargo Boeing 707 that overshot the runway during its landing," Iran's aviation organisation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh told state broadcaster IRIB.

Conservative news agencies Fars and Tasnim said it was a military cargo plane carrying meat from the Kyrgyzstan capital of Bishkek.

IRIB said the plane hit a building after the pilot chose the wrong runway while trying to land at Fath airport in Alborz province, just east of Tehran.
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 12:15 IST

