Bomb explodes in Turkey's Istanbul avenue, six killed: Prez Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a bomb attack." Six people have died.
Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a treacherous attack and its perpetrators would be punished.
Four people died at the scene and two in the hospital, Erdogan said. Another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.
First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:43 IST
