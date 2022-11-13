JUST IN
Bomb explodes in Turkey's Istanbul avenue, six killed: Prez Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a bomb attack." Six people have died

Topics
Turkey | Bomb blast | Istanbul

AP  |  Istanbul 

Photo: Bloomberg
Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Bloomberg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare in in Istanbul was caused by a bomb attack." Six people have died.

Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a treacherous attack and its perpetrators would be punished.

Four people died at the scene and two in the hospital, Erdogan said. Another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:43 IST

