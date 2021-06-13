Brazil's Bolsonaro fined as he flouts mask rule before motorcyclists

-
ALSO READ
Brazil offers global investors unique opportunities, says Jair Bolsonaro
Covid-19 surge: Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps
Jair Bolsonaro wants Copa America in Brazil; Sergio Aguero casts doubts
Brazil Supreme Court allows probe of Bolsonaro's coronavirus response
Brazil's Sao Paulo tightens lockdown to curb Christmas, New Year revelry
-
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro led a throng of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo on Saturday and got hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask, in violation of local pandemic restrictions.
The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later from atop a sound truck, where helmeted but largely maskless backers cheered and chanted as he insisted that masks were useless for those already vaccinated an assertion disputed by most public health experts.
Sao Paulo's state government press office said a fine equivalent to about $110 would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places since May 2020.
Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The procession of cyclists wound out of the city and back, arriving at Ibirapuera Park, where the president clambered atop a car to defend his denunciation of masks for the vaccinated.
Whoever is against this proposal is because they don't believe in science, because if they are vaccinated, there is no way the virus can be transmitted, he said.
Vaccines are designed chiefly to protect recipients from getting sick, not necessarily from being infected. While studies show many vaccines reduce viral load, and likely spread, not all varieties have been fully studied.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, The risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus.
Less than 12% of Brazil's population so far has received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health, and many Brazilian experts say masks can only be abandoned after the majority of the population has been vaccinated.
Bolsonaro also was fined for failure to wear a mask during a rally with supporters in May in the northeastern state of Maranhao.
Governors of that state and Sao Paulo have been feuding with Bolsonaro over their restrictive measures to stifle the spread of the coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU