JUST IN
Tunisia's economy expected to see moderate growth, expand by 1.8% in 2023
Israel's overnight tourist stays reach 922,300 in Nov, highest in 3 years
North Korean economy down 0.1% in 2021 amid prolonged Covid, sanctions
World economy is headed for recession in 2023 amid rate hikes: Research
China's economy is showing increasing strain from the Covid tsunami
Global handset revenue decline by 3% YoY to around $100 billion: Research
IMF asks Pakistan to meet demands within 3 weeks to revive loan programme
Ukraine to require at least $39.5-billion external financing in 2023: IMF
Lack of tenable answers to IMF may delay release of funds to Pak: Report
With $30 bn bilateral trade turnover, India, Russia plan big for 2023
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Over 829 mn cyber attacks blocked in Q4 globally, 59% in India: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Brazil's financial market lowers the inflation ceiling forecast for 2022

Brazil's financial market cut the inflation forecast for 2022 from 5.76 per cent to 5.64 per cent, the Central Bank of Brazil.

Topics
Market forecast | Inflation | Brazil

IANS  |  Brasilia 

Brazil flag
Representative Image

Brazil's financial market cut the inflation forecast for 2022 from 5.76 per cent to 5.64 per cent, the Central Bank of Brazil.

According to the bank's weekly focus survey of the country's top financial institutions, analysts raised the inflation forecast for 2023 from 5.17 per cent to 5.23 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country's official inflation target is 3.5 per cent for this year and 3.25 per cent for next year, with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points in both cases.

The market expects the benchmark interest rate, currently at 13.75 per cent annually, to gradually decline to 11.75 per cent in 2023.

Economists slightly downgraded their forecast expansion in GDP for 2022 from 3.05 per cent to 3.04 per cent, but maintained their projection for 2023 at 0.79 per cent.

In terms of the exchange rate, the market expects Brazil's currency, the real, to trade at 5.25 to the US dollar at the end of the year and at 5.27 reals to the US dollar at the end of 2023.

Analysts also estimated a trade surplus of $56.95 billion for 2022 and $58.8 billion for 2023.

Meanwhile, Brazil's foreign direct investment is expected to reach $81.6 billion in 2022 and $80 billion in 2023.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market forecast

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 15:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.