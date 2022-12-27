JUST IN
Spike in Covid cases in China's Zhejiang renews supply chain concerns
Israel's overnight tourist stays reach 922,300 in Nov, highest in 3 years

The November figure is even more than that of all months combined in 2021, during which only 801,700 tourist stays were registered in Israel

IANS  |  Jerusalem 

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon
Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

The number of overnight tourist stays in Israeli hotels reached 922,300 in November, the highest monthly figure since December 2019, showed the data issued by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

The November figure is even more than that of all months combined in 2021, during which only 801,700 tourist stays were registered in Israel, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data.

It is worth noting that 1.3 million overnight tourist stays were registered in November 2019, just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the bureau's data.

At the beginning of 2022, Israel allowed entry of tourists who had been vaccinated against and recovered from Covid-19 and then, in early March, of all tourists including those unvaccinated.

With the lifting of entry restrictions, the number of overnight tourist stays in Israel totalled 6.47 million from January to November, more than nine times the figure in the same period in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 08:42 IST

`
