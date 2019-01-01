Brazil's new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to be sworn in today

Far-right congressman will be sworn in as Brazil's new on Tuesday, the media reported.

A former army Captain, the 63-year-old Bolsonaro won the presidential election by a wide margin against of the left-wing Workers' Party on October 28, 2018, the BBC reported.

He was propelled to victory by his campaign promises to curb Brazil's rampant corruption and crime. But he has proven a deeply divisive figure whose racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks have angered many.

Despite portraying himself as a political outsider during his campaign, Bolsonaro served seven terms in Brazil's lower house of Congress, the Chamber of Deputies, before being elected

He has been a member of several political parties but is currently in the

Before becoming a politician, Bolsonaro served in Brazil's military, where he was a paratrooper and rose to the rank of Captain.

During his time as a lawmaker, he represented the interests of the armed forces and since his election he has named seven former military men to key ministries.

only returned to democracy in 1985 after more than 20 years under military rule and some critics see his election as a threat to the country's democracy.

Since being elected, Bolsonaro has repeatedly stated that he is committed to democracy and that he will abide by the Constitution.

But previous comments he has made endorsing the use of torture and disparaging women, gay people and Afro-Brazilians have left many worried.

Bolsonaro has been very clear about who he considers to be his allies and those he views as foes.

US is "an example" to him, and Bolsonaro has promised to follow the US and relocate Brazil's Embassy in from to Jerusalem.