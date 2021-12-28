Brent near $80 a barrel as market shrugs off Omicron variant

-
ALSO READ
Oil mixed as US crude, gasoline inventories draw offset by OPEC+ standoff
Oil prices drop as US inventories rise, inflation fears at fore
Oil holds above $75 a barrel supported by drop in US crude inventories
Oil prices rise for second consecutive day as US inventories decline
WTI crude hits 6-year high, Brent nears $78 as OPEC+ talks collapse
-
Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude trading near $80 a barrel, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that US inventories fell last week. Brent crude rose by $1.04, or 1.3 per cent, to $79.64 a barrel by 1119 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.15, or 1.5 per cent, to $76.72.
Both contracts traded at their highest in a month.
"Support comes as well from high aggregated production disruptions in Ecuador, Libya, and Nigeria and the expectation of another large drop in US crude inventories," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
The three oil producers declared force majeures this month on part of their oil production because of maintenance issues and oilfield shutdowns. Meanwhile, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday that US crude oil inventories are likely to have dropped for the fifth week in a row, while gasoline inventories were seen mostly unchanged last week.
England will not face any new Covid-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, British Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates.
US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, pledged to ease a shortage of Covid tests as the Omicron variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans.
Omicron-induced staff shortages led to thousands of flights cancellations over the Christmas weekend in the US.
China's symptomatic Covid cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, with Xian reporting more infections in a flare-up that has put the city's 13 million residents under lockdown.
Investors are awaiting an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-plus (Opec+) meeting on January 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase of 400,000 barrels per day in February.
At its last meeting, Opec+ stuck to its plans to boost output for January, despite Omicron.
Money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to December 21, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday. The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 4,634 contracts to 259,093 during the period.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU