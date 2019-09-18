JUST IN
Brexit: A high-stakes court case could force Queen to pick a side

The Supreme Court will try to pick a way forward this week, but ultimately, it could come down to Queen Elizabeth II to pick side

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace | Photo: AP/PTI
The UK has descended into chaos since it voted to leave the EU in 2016. That referendum opened a seemingly unbridgeable divide that has led to political deadlock and stretched Britain's famously unwritten constitution to its limits. The Supreme Court will try to pick a way forward this week, but ultimately, it could come down to Queen Elizabeth II to pick side.
