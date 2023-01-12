JUST IN
WHO issues a 'medical product alert' for Marion Biotech cough syrup
Electric vehicles look poised for slower sales growth this year: Report
UAE names oil company chief Sultan al-Jaber to lead UN COP28 climate talks
NASA's Chandra observatory helps dig out black holes previously buried
NASA's Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet: Researchers
Brazil insurrection: How so many people came to attack their own govt
Brazil mega-protest against Lula da Silva fizzles as authorities crackdown
Joe Biden's legal team finds more documents with classified markings
Italy backs Appian Way's candidacy for UNESCO World Heritage site
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes in 3 states
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
UK strikes roll on as some 100,000 civil servants call for walkout
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Britain and Japan sign pact to allow two-way military deployments

'Most significant defence agreement between the 2 countries in a century'

Topics
Rishi Sunak | UK | Britain

Agencies 

Japan PM Fumio Kishida (left) and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak sign the defence pact during the formerâ€™s visit to London. (Photo: Reuters)
Japan PM Fumio Kishida (left) and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak sign the defence pact during the formerâ€™s visit to London. (Photo: Reuters)

The UK and Japan will allow military forces to be deployed to one another’s territory, as Tokyo expands bilateral cooperation with other US allies amid concerns about China’s rise.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a major defense agreement during a meeting Wednesday in London with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The pact — the most significant deal of its type between the two countries in more than a century — allows planning and delivery of larger, more complex military exercises, according to a UK government statement.

Japan’s foreign ministry said, “Signing this important security agreement takes Japan-UK cooperation in security and defense to new heights,” in a statement following the signing. “It will also bring further progress toward making a free and open Indo-Pacific a reality.”

The agreement simplifies the procedures required for port visits and joint exercises, allowing for more active exchanges, the ministry said.

US-Japan defense plans

The United States and Japan unveiled plans Wednesday to strengthen their alliance to help counter threats from North Korea and China, which they called the greatest security challenge in the region.

In unusually blunt terms, the US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers condemned China’s increasing aggressiveness in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere, called out Russia for its war with Ukraine.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishi Sunak

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 22:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.