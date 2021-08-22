JUST IN
Biden meets national security team to discuss situation in Afghanistan
British military: 7 Afghan civilians killed in chaos at Kabul airport

The British military says seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

AP  |  Kabul 

Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul
The British military says seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible.

The airport has been the focal point for thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, August 22 2021. 11:57 IST

.