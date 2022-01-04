Bullets, bombs waiting for me, won't give up working for people: Hasina

-
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her commitment to work for the people, despite the threat of "bullets and grenades".
"I know many bullets, bombs, and grenades are waiting for me. I never care about those. I am working to change the fate of the people, and I will definitely do it," she said at a function, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, to celebrate the formal recognition of Bangladesh's graduation to a developing nation by the United Nations.
"No matter whatever hurdle comes before me... I know the paths of the people, who love their country, and they would have to go through many impediments," she said, hoping that development will be continued at the hands of the future generations.
Nobody would live forever, she said, adding that the new generation would have to shoulder the responsibilities to carry forward the country's development spree towards prosperity.
"I want to call upon the new generation to love the country and to work for its people," said Hasina joining virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban.
"We have to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation to build a developed and prosperous country," she said, vowing to go ahead with the ideals of Bangabandhu to materialise his dream no matter how much dark the path would be.
She also mentioned that her government is set to formulate a Smooth Transition Strategy (STS) to continue the ongoing development spree for transforming Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous nation by 2041.
The Presidents of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, JICA, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Administrator of the USAID through video messages greeted Bangladesh for its graduation to a developing country.
A video message, on behalf of the UN Secretary General, was also screened at the ceremony.
Bangladesh's U-19 Women Football Team which clinched the SAFF U-19 Women Champion also greeted the Prime Minister on the occasion.
Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal, and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni spoke on the occasion while Secretary, Economic Relations Division Fatima Yasmin gave the welcome address.
