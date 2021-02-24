Beijing-based ByteDance names new global head of R&D at TikTok: Report

By Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing-based plans to move the chief of its Chinese news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, Zhu Wenjia, to to head global research and development for its hit short video app TikTok, two people familiar with the matter said.

The role is newly created and would be the first senior R&D position for Zhu will be in charge of the app's product and technologies including its recommendation algorithms, the people said.

His position will be parallel to TikTok's interim head, Vanessa Pappas, and will report directly to founder and Chief Executive Zhang Yiming, they said.

declined to comment. The sources declined to be named as the information is not public.

had come under pressure from the Trump administration in the United States to divest the app's U.S. operations over concerns that user data could be passed on to China, which has repeatedly denied.

Reuters reported last year that TikTok had moved its key research capabilities outside China and had approached employees from tech giants like Google for a senior engineering role.

U.S. investors, including Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc, have discussed with ByteDance taking a majority stake in TikTok's American operations.

The White House under Biden has said it is keeping risks TikTok may present to U.S. data under review, but stressed it has taken no new "proactive step" relating to the pending TikTok deal, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Kevin Chen, a former Didi Chuxing executive who recently joined ByteDance, will replace Zhu as Toutiao's new CEO, the sources said, adding that the personnel changes have not been internally announced and are still subject to change.

Zhu, now based in Beijing, joined ByteDance in 2015 and became Toutiao's CEO in 2019. Prior to ByteDance, he worked as an architect at China's search engine giant Baidu.

In September, Reuters reported that ByteDance planned to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees for its new Southeast Asia regional headquarters in

