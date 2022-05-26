Sweden still in talks with Turkey to join NATO alliance: PM Andersson

is continuing its dialogue with to secure Ankara's support for Stockholm's bid to join the military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said here.

"Sweden's dialogue with is ongoing, and I look forward to strengthening the Swedish-Turkish bilateral relations including on peace, security and the fight against terrorism," Andersson told a press conference held jointly with Charles Michel, visiting President of the European Council.

and simultaneously handed in their official letters of application to join on May 18, reports Xinhua news agency.

has been the only member to object to these bids, citing the two Scandinavian countries' support to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of PKK.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday demanded a "written agreement" from and on steps to end their "support for terrorism" if they want to join NATO.

Michel said in his turn that the European Union (EU) looks forward to a "positive resolution to discussions among NATO allies".

He reiterated the EU's support for Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bid.

