California wildfire grows to 2,000 acres in Gilroy, say officials

A wildfire has grown to 2,000 acres in the hills east of Gilroy, Northern California, officials said.

The blaze, known as the Crews Fire, sparked about 3 miles east of Highway 101 near Crews Road and Oak Springs Circle, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was contained by 20 per cent as of 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

Two homes have been destroyed and one person injured, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"It's fire season, anything can happen." Pam Temmermand, a fire prevention specialist for Cal Fire told the media.

"With this kind of weather that we're seeing, fires are going to happen."

Another brush fire that started on July 4 in Santa Clara County, known as the Park Fire, was 80 per cent contained by Monday, officials said.

Meanwhile, a wildfire spreading rapidly through the rural area of Santa Clarita, a US city 53 km northeast of Los Angeles, has prompted evacuations and the full closure of a freeway.

The fire, dubbed Soledad Fire, was initially reported at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

--IANS

ksk/

