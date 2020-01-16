JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

West Bengal sets IT export target of Rs 40,000 crore for next 3 years
Business Standard

California Lt. Guv leads delegation to India to promote trade and tourism

"Trade between India & California reached $10 billion in 2018, making India California's 13th largest trading partner. India is also the 10th largest export destination for the state," Kounalakis said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Import, Export, trade, protectionism, Free Trade agreements, deals, FTA, Shipping, Sea ways, Sea transport, Water ways, Water transportGrowth, Economy

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis led a delegation visit here recently to promote trade and tourism and support the innovation economy by deepening collaboration between India and the US state.

"Trade between India and California reached $10 billion in 2018, making India California's 13th largest trading partner. India is also the 10th largest export destination for the state," Kounalakis said.

Addressing an event here earlier this week, she also reiterated the commitment to growing California-India trade ties in the decade ahead, with a focus on sustainability.

On reducing carbon emissions while fostering rapid economic growth - an area where California has developed significant expertise - the Lt. Governor emphasised that the "US and India play a pivotal role in pressing the world to act on climate change. She also urged the world's largest economies to stand up and lead investments in new technologies and find ways to reduce carbon emissions".

The event organised by the US-India Business Council in partnership with the Bay Area Council focused on fostering innovation-friendly ecosystems and collaborative approaches.
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU