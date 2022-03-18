UK regulator revokes licence of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

Britain's communications regulator has revoked the licence of Russian-backed broadcaster RT amid investigations of its coverage of the Ukraine war.

The regulator, Ofcom, said it a statement that it did not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be fit and proper to hold a broadcast license.

Ofcom says Friday's decision followed 29 ongoing investigations into the impartiality of RT's news and current affairs coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The regulator says: We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT's licence to broadcast with immediate effect.

